Reactions As Tinubu Goofs Again, Calls Omo-Agege Next ‘Niger Delta State’ Governor

In what has become a consistent pattern during his ongoing campaigns, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has made another gaffe by referring to Delta State as ‘Niger Delta State’ during his visit to the state on Friday.

Tinubu had visited first-class traditional rulers in the Niger Delta region when he declared the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, as the next governor of the ‘Niger Delta State’

Whereas Delta State is a state in the South-South geopolitical zone, Niger Delta is the umbrella term used to designate all six individual states in the zone.

Speaking at the meeting, Tinubu said, “I equally recognise today, the deputy senate president currently, and he will be the governor of Niger-Delta state”.

The gaffe has since stirred reactions from some Nigerians on the microblogging platform, Twitter, who demanded his withdrawal from the presidential race on account that he’s allegedly mentally unfit.

This is not the first time Tinubu will be making such gaffes both during his campaigns and other appearances.

He caused a stir online after he almost said ‘God Bless PDP’ during the recent flag-off of his presidential campaign in Jos, Plateau State. The PDP is an opposition party whose presidential candidate is former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

A Twitter user, @Oni2DWorld wondered where the location of the new state (Niger Delta) currently is, saying:

“Tinubu just declared that Omo-Agege will be the governor of Niger Delta State! Abeg, where’s Niger Delta State? Festus Keyamo’s face was like: “one outing, one problem! Make una let this man rest nau!”

Another tweep @anonymousmoood believes that the consistent show of incoherency in Tinubu’s speeches may be connected to an underline ailment.

He said, “We can confidently say Bola Ahmed Tinubu or Amoda Ogunlere is suffering from (PTA) Post-traumatic Amnesia. And he would be the Governor of Niger-Delta State and they clapped again? When the blind lead the blind they both fall into the ditch.”

For @NwabuwaChidume, electing the APC party into power in 2015 has left the country in a mess.

He said, “The APC government forced themselves into power in 2015 and blamed PDP for 7yrs +. They got Nigeria into a horrible mess and now, Tinubu who doesn’t know “states & capitals in Nigeria wants to be president. Referring to Delta state as Niger Delta state is disgraceful.”

Meanwhile, another tweep noted that Tinubu’s situation may be due to old age, and as such he should be resting instead of running for office.

“New political party created PDAPC.

New state created Niger Delta State. When a person is old, he goes to rest and allows his/her children take over.

“But with #Tinubu, reverse is the case. And for #AtikuAbubakar, it is the same thing. The both of them want to bear that title.”

On his part, @Ifeanyibaron expressed his disappointment over the misplaced priorities of politicians who have evaded the essence of campaigns which is to tell Nigerians what they can do.

He said, “It’s a huge Disgrace that @officialABAT is representing Yoruba. Yorubas are too educated for him to represent them nationally

“Instead of telling Nigerians what he can do, he is speaking out of point & sycophants @fkeyamo Omo-Agege surrounding him are laughing at themselves.”

Six days ago, Tinubu visited Warri, Delta State, for APC’s mega campaign flag-off at the Warri township stadium.

He told the gathering, “Ovie, Omo- Agege, is the next governor that will develop your port; that will work with me as the president; That will bring development back; That will bring hope and well-developed progress for you…”