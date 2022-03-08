Removal of Umahi: PDP Will Not ‘Smell’ Ebonyi Govt’s House – APC

The Federal High Court’s removal of Ebonyi State Governor, Mr Dave Umahi is a wasted exercise as the People’s Democratic Party will not ‘smell’ Ebonyi State Government House, the State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Simbad Ogbuatu, has declared.

In a short statement issued in reaction to the Federal High Court ruling that on Tuesday sacked Umahi and his Deputy, Mr Kelechi Igwe from office, Ogbuatu said, “No matter the back door approach, PDP can never smell Government House, Ebonyi State.

“Abusing a court process just to get a judgement whereas a court of same power has earlier passed/delivered judgement on same matter can never work, will not work.



“If not the purpose of distraction, has PDP got any other thing to gain? Absolutely no. Instead of wailing, they should go and appeal the earlier judgement as delivered on 28th February 2022 by Justice Henry Njoku of Abakaliki Federal High Court.

“It is no doubt that the rising profile of Umahi, is intimidating the PDP Ebonyi State, APC is Ebonyi and Ebonyi State is APC and as such we refuse to be distracted.

“I call on all members and supporters of All Progressives Congress APC, Ebonyi State to go about their normal business unperturbed as this distraction called Abuja Judgement cannot see the light of the day thus it is an abuse of court process.”

But a Chieftain of the PDP in Ebonyi State, Mr Abia Onyike, described the ruling as “The greatest legal pronouncements in Nigerian Political history.”



He said, “The ruling of the Federal High Court is one of the greatest legal pronouncements in Nigerian Political history. It will expose Gov. Umahi as a political upstart and lawless character whose days in office are numbered.



‘Whether he appeals or not, this ruling has reduced him to size. Why did he decamp when there was no leadership crisis in PDP?



“Because he was running away from EFCC inquisition on account of his horrible atrocities in office. The time of reckoning has come. Ebonyians must recover from the government of Umahi and his retrogressive cabal.”