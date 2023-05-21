Resident Doctors Call Off Warning Strike

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its five-day warning strike.

Advertisement

Orji Emeka Innocent, the association’s president, confirmed the development to DailyTrust on Sunday, stating that the doctors would resume work by 8am on Monday.

“Progress will be reviewed on 2nd June 2023 during the association’s general meeting where the next line of action will be decided,” the NARD president said.

The suspension came on the heels of the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between officials of the NARD and the Ministry of Labour.

NARD had given the government a two-week ultimatum to meet its demands.

Some of the association’s demands include immediate increment in the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) to the tune of 200% of the current gross salary of doctors.

Advertisement

It also demanded the immediate withdrawal and jettisoning of the “ill-conceived” bill by Honorable Ganiyu Johnson on the “enslavement of young doctors in Nigeria”.

NARD also demanded immediate payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) in line with the agreements reached at a meeting convened by the Federal Ministry of Health.

Similarly, NARD also called for immediate infrastructural development in hospitals without further delay.