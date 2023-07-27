Patients Return Home As Doctors Commence Nationwide Strike

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Many patients who visited the general hospitals in Abuja returned home in disappointment as the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) commenced a nationwide indefinite strike.

Advertisement

NARD had declared indefinite strike on Wednesday but the action did not commence in many hospitals on Wednesday.

THE WHISTLER had reported on Wednesday that doctors at the Kubwa General Hospital in Abuja attended to patients despite the strike declared by NARD.

But when our correspondent visited the hospital at around 8:30 am on Thursday, patients were seen waiting for doctors for consultation but were told that doctors were on strike.

THE WHISTLER however noticed that a few doctors, nurses, and other health workers were available for emergency cases.

Most patients who came were forced to return home while those at the outpatient department (GOPD) waiting for consultation complained bitterly about the delay as only one doctor was available for over 60 patients who were waiting.

Advertisement

At the FCT Insurance Scheme (NHIS) section, over 30 patients’ cards were collected and later returned without posting because the doctor in charge was observing the strike.

According to a nurse in the Paediatric section, children on the review (who got posting) are the only patients the two available doctors could attend to while newly registered children have to return when the strike is over.

Elizabeth, one of the patients who was still waiting to see the doctor at 2 pm said she arrived at 9 a.m. and bought a card at the cash point but could not get posted because doctors were on strike.

She said she would wait because seeking medical attention at the private hospital would cost her a lot.

“I have been feeling sick and my temperature is high due to a pain I have in my rib cage. I have conducted a series of tests in Benue but the doctor there said it is Ulcer. The pain is persisting which is why I needed to see a doctor today but now they are on strike,” she said.

Advertisement

Another lady who refused to give her name said she felt sad when she was told she could not see the NHIS doctor because of the strike.

” My son has not eaten since yesterday, he has been complaining about stomach pain with a foul smell when he bulges but there are no doctors available,” she said.

Dr. Lasisi Akintola, the Medical Director of the hospital who joined the only doctor on call, told the reporter that he does not belong to NARD.

“I do not know what the strike is all about but I know that in this country, there is something to be done to ensure there is peace but nobody wants to do it,” he said.