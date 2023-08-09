Resident Doctors To Suspend Strike Action

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Resident doctors have resolved to meet in order to suspend the ongoing strike action in the country.

The doctors under the aegis of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors gave the hint on Tuesday after a meeting with the leadership of the Senate led by Godswill Akpabio.

It also announced during the meeting that one of the outcomes was the cancellation of planned nationwide protests.

The doctors who went on an indefinite strike on July 26, 2023, had resolved last weekend to embark on peaceful protests from Wednesday (today) where they will picket the Federal Ministry of Health, the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, and the federal and state tertiary health institutions across the country.

The government had also said it would apply no work, no pay policy which further angered the doctors prompting the planned nationwide protests and picketing.

The doctors have demanded for the implementation of the one-for-one replacement policy for healthcare workers; the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria to discontinue the downgrading of the membership certificate issued by the West African Postgraduate Medical and Surgical Colleges and the immediate payment of all salary arrears.

They are also demanding for the implementation of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure; a new hazard allowance; and the domestication of the Medical Residency Training Act; among others.

Following what they called fruitful discussion with the leadership of the Senate, the doctors said all planned nationwide protests had been suspended but resolved to convene a meeting before taking a decision on the ongoing strike action.

“We had a very fruitful meeting with the Senate led by the President of the Senate and from our discussions with them, we are very hopeful that when we table our discussions today before the NEC, something positive will come out,” NARD President Dr. Emeka Innocent Orji told journalists.

He explained that, “From our interaction with the President of the Senate and the practical demonstration he did before us today, we are very confident that there will be light at the end of the tunnel in the next 24 hours.

“Because of the intervention of the President of the Senate, who is the number three citizen, and the assurance he has given us, our planned national protest has been cancelled while the decision on the ongoing strike would be taken as soon as we meet,” he assured.

In his remarks, Akpabio said, “Your demands are well noted and let me assure you that as soon as a Minister in charge of Health is appointed, the Senate will work with him or her to expeditiously address all your grievances.

“The President Bola Tinubu-led administration is Doctors friendly and that explains the large number of medical practitioners he has appointed to his cabinet.

“Strike by medical practitioners should not be allowed even for a day because of the impacts it creates in the polity and that is why the Senate is determined to ensure through interactions and consultation with relevant offices, the amicable settlement of the impasse is reached,” Senator Akpabio noted.

THE WHISTLER gathered that although the day of the meeting has been announced to members but doctors would meet within the next few days and issue a notice of discontinue on the strike action.