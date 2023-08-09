Kidnappers Killed During Gun Duel With Police, Hunters In Osun

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two kidnappers were on Tuesday killed while nine others sustained bullet injuries after a gun battle with police and local hunters in Iwo forest, Osun State.

The armed kidnappers numbering about eleven were said to have invaded a Fulani settlement at Agbese village near Idi Araba, Oke Oba, Iwo West Local Council Development Area (LCDA) to kidnap a cattle trader named Alhaji Adamu.

Our correspondent gathered that the suspects kidnapped and took their victim into a forest around the area, prompting a resident of the village to inform the local hunters in the area.

The local hunters later informed the police who mobilised to support the rescue team.

A security source told THE WHISTLER, “The police led the rescue operation in conjunction with the local hunters. We combed the forest and sighted the abductors and their captive. We engaged them in a gun battle and during the cross exchange of fire, two of the abductors were neutralized while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

“We rescued the victim and took him to a hospital in Iwo town. The remains of the fallen abductors have been taken to the Police station in Iwo.”

The spokesperson for the Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident to THE WHISTLER.

Opalola said the Command would not allow criminals to hold sway in any part of the state.