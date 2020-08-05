RevolutionNow Protesters Troop Out In States (PHOTOS)

30 SHARES Share Tweet

Residents in major states in the country trooped out on Wednesday to participate in the #RevolutionNow protest ongoing

Protesters came out in Lagos, Abuja, Ondo and Osun States among others.

But some of the protesters were allegedly arrested, detained and punished, according to photos shared by the Convener of the protest and Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore had earlier said in a tweet: “#RevolutionNow action nationwide and globally. We urge ALL Nigerian citizens home and abroad to come out to undertake mass action against tyranny, corruption, incompetence, wickedness in the highest places! We urge security forces to act rationally. FREEDOM.”

But as at Wednesday evening, some of the protesters arrested in Lagos were reported to have been released by the police.

Below are photos of some of the protesters in the states.