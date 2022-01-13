Rivers Council Boss Threatens Blockade Of Federal Road

The Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Hon. Obarilomate Ollor, has threatened to shut down the the Eleme East-West road if the Federal Government does not start reconstruction work by February.

Hon. Ollor who stated this during a meeting with critical stakeholders in the transportation sector frowned on the insensitivity of the government to the sufferings of road users, especially those working and living in Eleme Local Government Area.

Recall that in August 2021, the youths of Eleme/Tai Local Government staged a one week protest on the federal highway, stopping all vehicular movement and passage until the government promised to commence work immediately on the dilapidated road.

The council boss said,

“I have always maintained that the Federal Government is irresponsible and not sensitive to the plight of our people. Judging by recent happenings with regards to the negligence of government to the sufferings of road users in this part of the world, my stance is vindicated.

“Again, like I said before the Youths vacated the road in August, the protest was only suspended and not ended. Therefore let it be noted today that we are giving Federal Government from today January 12, 2022 to February 28, 2022 to commence full construction work on the road as captured in the national budget or they will suffer complete shutdown of the road.

“We cannot watch our people suffer continuously as a result of the insincerity and irresponsibility of the Federal Government and it’s agencies. It is very clear that as we get close to the electioneering period, the Federal Government would shift attention from infrastructural development and focus on campaigns.

“Therefore, they have to fix the road as they promised before election or nobody will have access to that road.”