Rivers Election: NBA Vows To Take Action Against Policemen Over Arrest Of Lawyers

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has vowed to take legal action against police officers who arrested three lawyers preparing a petition against the outcome of the Rivers governorship election.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the NBA president, Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, SAN, and made available to THE WHISTLER on Saturday.

The lawyers namely, Jerry Aondo, Dr Sobere Nelson, and Odum Eyiba, were putting together their petition in a hotel in the state when they were arrested by the police.

The legal practitioners who are representing Tonye Cole of the All Progressives Congress are challenging the outcome of the gubernatorial election which produced Sim Fubara of the People’s Democratic party as governor-elect.

Maikyau stated that it is unfortunate and disturbing for police officers to be used as tools for contravening the rule of law.

He disclosed that although the police authorities have assured him of their release, NBA will ensure that those involved in the lawyers’ arrest will face the law.

The statement reads in part,”It was reported that the trio, who all practice in Mr Tuduru Ede, SAN’s law firm in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, were working on a petition for the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the declaration by INEC in the just concluded gubernatorial election in the state and were arrested while preparing the petition in a Hotel where they secured rooms and lodged for the purpose of the assignment.

“I have spoken with Mr Tuduru Ede, SAN and he confirmed the incident.

“The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) strongly condemns such unwarranted harassment of lawyers in the lawful performance of their professional duties to their clients.

“Situations where the instrumentality of the police is apparently being used to harass and intimidate lawyers, is a direct affront to the rule of law and a threat to our democracy; it is an invitation to anarchy and chaos, as people would rather resort to self-help than approach the civil and constitutional means provided for the resolution of disputes.

“I reached out to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Commissioner of Police (CP) Rivers State, and I have been assured of the release of our colleagues.

“We shall also take up the matter to ensure that any person(s) including police officers, who may be found complicit in the events leading to the arrest of our colleagues, is sanctioned for any possible abuse of office.

“I will continue to talk with Mr Tuduru SAN and shall keep you posted on further developments in this matter. “