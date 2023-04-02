BREAKING: Bishop Oyedepo Breaks Silence On Leaked Audio, Says ‘I Never Campaigned For Any Politician’

The Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo said on Sunday that he has never campaigned for any politician or spoken on their behalf to anybody during any election in Nigeria.

The cleric touched on this while speaking on the subject of faith at the church’s headquarters at Faith Faith Tabernacle, Ota, Ogun, less than 24 hours after a media platform (not THE WHISTLER) claimed that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, called the cleric on the eve of the 2023 presidential poll to help instruct Christians in South West Nigeria to vote for him.

Oyedepo, while not directly making reference to the alleged leaked phone conversation between him and Obi, said he never spoke to any group of people on behalf of any politician.

He added that all political parties sought his prayers and advice prior to the election and he availed them.

He said, “Nobody had ever told me what to say in this world. No.

“I have never campaigned for anybody or speak on anybody’s behalf and I will not do that till I go to heaven.

“There is no (political) party in this country that didn’t come to me for prayers and for advice.

“I advised them, some, they didn’t take. Those who chose to take it, they see results; those who said no, they are going about it (laughs).

“If you still come again, I will still tell you, it doesn’t change.”

The cleric has, however, been a strong critic of the ruling All Progressives Congress.