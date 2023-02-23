Rivers Politician Summoned After Demanding Killing Of Voters During Election

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A member of the Rivers House of Representatives, Ephraim Nwuzi has been invited by the state police command over his inciteful statement to kill some Nigerians during the forthcoming presidential election.

Nwuzi was captured in a viral video asking for Nigerians to be shot at or killed to set an example to others so they would disperse and flee for their lives.

“This is four years they have been paying all the Igbos from the council. That is not what we will do now… What we will do (sic). Let’s crack three or four of them, let’s shoot them… When we shoot two or three and kill them, the rest will run,” he said incoherently in English and one of the Igbo language dialects.

The available video however did not capture the beginning of his conversation, or give insight into why he made such a comment.

Reacting to the video, the Supervising Assistant Inspector-General of Police for the elections, AIG Abutu Yaro invited the politician for questioning.

According to a statement signed by the police command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, Nwuzi was invited to ascertain the intent and purposes of the lawmaker in the video.

The statement revealed AIG Yaro’s assurances for adequate security before, during and after the the

election.

“AIG Abutu Yaro has assured INEC officials, INEC Ad Hoc staff, NYSC members, foreign and local observers, and voters, and all other stakeholders in the elections of adequate security before, during, and after the general election.

“He urges all contestants and political parties to exercise caution and called on the Rivers State residents to call the police at the following emergency numbers to report all suspicious activities and persons during the elections: 08032003514, 08098880134,” the statement said.