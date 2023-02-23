Labour Party Senatorial Candidate, Oyibo Chukwu, Set Ablaze in Enugu

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Barr Oyibo Chukwu, the senatorial candidate of the Labour Party for Enugu East Senatorial District, was Wednesday evening assassinated in Enugu.

He was killed alongside five other Labour Party supporters, it was gathered.

The governorship candidate of the party in the state, Barr Chijioke Edeoga, told the PUNCH that, “It is true that our senatorial candidate for Enugu East senatorial district for Saturday’s election has been killed. They shot him and five others and set them ablaze.

“Our party members are being targeted for assassination by political parties that felt threatened by the rise of the Labour Party in the state and are afraid they may lose the Saturday’s election.”

The incident occurred at Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area of the state.

The state police command is yet to make a statement on the incident.

Also, the state publicity secretary of the party, Comrade Ibuchukwu Ohabuenyi Ezike, has not replied to questions directed to him by our correspodent as at the time of filing this report.

The senatorial district is currently being represented at the Senate by Dr Chimaroke Nnamani, an ex-governor of the state.