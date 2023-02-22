FFS Deploys Utility Vehicles For Election Coverage, Approves Hotlines For Fire Incidents

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Fire Service has deployed utility vehicles and approved hotlines to report incidents of fire during the general election.

Advertisement

This is coming three days to election when Nigerians are expected to go to the polls to cast their votes in the forthcoming general elections.

The FFS said in a statement that it is collaborating with the Nigerian Police Force, Military and Paramilitary agencies to tackle the incidence of fire.

In a statement signed by the FFS National Public Relations Officer, Assistant Controller Paul O. Abraham on Wednesday, the Controller General of Federal Fire Service, Engr Jaji O. Abdulganiyu (MIFire.E MNSE) said the Service has deployed utility vehicles to states Controllers to further facilitate their surveillance during the elections.

Abdulganiyu was quoted as saying, “Our collective security strategy is to implement the Fire Service mandate for fire prevention which is in tandem with the policies that ensure smooth and safe conduct of election protocols.”

The CG however warned that members of the public while carrying out their civic duties should desist from using or harbouring inflammables (petrol, kerosene etc), primary sources of ignition (cigarettes, lighters, match boxes, etc), and explosive devices at any polling unit.

Advertisement

The Agency urged Nigerians to report any issue that could compromise the safety of lives and property during this period.