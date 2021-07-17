Rivers Varsity Sends Names Of Students Suspended For Exam Malpractices, Cultism To DSS

The Management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education has suspended six students for examination malpractices and cultism.

The institution also forwarded their names and offence committed to the Department of State Services(DSS) for profiling.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Ndimele Ozo-Mekuri, released the list of the students involved and the nature of their offences.

The list reads:

Faith Omie – UE/2019/POL/B.Sc.Ed4/4890 – Dept. of Pol. Sc. – Exam Misconduct – Hired Sunday Ogaranya Ajie to Exam in POL. 214 for her.

Sunday Ogaranya Ajie – UE/2019/POL/BSc.Ed4/4498 – Dept. of Pol Sc. – Impersonation – was hired to write the Exam in POL. 214 for Faith Omie.

Augustine Owen – UE/2017/POL/BSc.Ed4/3052 – Exam Misconduct – was caught in an exam hall on 06.07.21 copying from a smart phone.

Godwin Prince Chiduga – UE/2017/POL/BSc.Ed4/0434 – Dept. of Pol. Sc – was caught in the exam hall with copied materials relevant to the course.

Marvelous Wokoma – UE/2017/POL/BSc.Ed4/0351 – Dept. of Pol. Sc. – was caught in the exam hall with copied materials relevant to the course.

John Rich Dike – UR/2017/HKHSC/BSc. Ed4/0192 – Dept. of Health, Human Kinetics & Safety – Involvement in cult-related activities on campus, causing bodily harm to a fellow student.

All the cases have also been sent to the Students Disciplinary Committee for further investigation.