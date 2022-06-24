Sales Rep Jailed In Abuja For Stealing Employer’s N1.3m

A Kubwa Grade I Area Court sentenced a 32-year-old sales representative, Idoko Sunday to 18 months imprisonment for misappropriating his employer’s N1.3 million.

Sunday was convicted and sentenced after pleading guilty to criminal breach of trust, cheating and misappropriation.

He begged the court for leniency.

The Judge, Mr Muhammad Adamu, gave Sunday an option to pay a fine of N30, 000 and ordered him to pay the complainant, Mr Akinsola Opeyemi N1.3million.

The judge warned the convict to desist from crimes.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, John Okpa told the court that the complainant reported the case at the Divisional Headquarters Byazhin, Abuja on June 15.

Okpa said that Sunday, who worked directly under the complainant at the MULTIPPO Consumer Product Limited, Kubwa Expressway, stole various products from the company’s warehouse.

The prosecution counsel said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312, 320 and 309 of the Penal Code.