Senate Confirms Musa As Defence Minister

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of Gen. Christopher Musa (Rtd) as Minister of Defence.

Musa was confirmed after a three-hour screening exercise that saw him answering questions from almost all the senators present at the plenary.

The Senate had earlier stepped down the screening of General Musa when it was discovered that the presidential adviser on Senate matters, Basher Lado, who was to present the nominee for screening, was not available.

Musa was screened and confirmed following the receipt of a letter from President Bola Tinubu seeking his screening and confirmation.

The President’s letter was read by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, during plenary.

President Tinubu had, in October, removed General Musa as the Chief of Defence Staff without stating reasons for his removal.

Other military chiefs, including the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff and Chief of Naval Staff, were also removed alongside Gen. Musa.

Musa was named Minister of Defence by President Tinubu on Monday. He will be replacing Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, who resigned at the weekend.