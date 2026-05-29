APC Names Uba Sani Ekiti Campaign Chair

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The ruling All Progressives Congress has constituted a national campaign Council for the forthcoming 2026 Ekiti State governorship election.

It appointed Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, as chairman of the council.

The party also named Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, as vice chairman of the campaign structure, according to a document released on Friday by the party’s national secretary, Surajudeen Basiru.

The council, which comprises governors, ministers, senators, federal lawmakers and party stalwarts, was set up to coordinate the APC’s campaign strategy ahead of the Ekiti governorship poll.

Among prominent members of the council are Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, former Lagos governor, Babatunde Fashola, former Ekiti governor, Kayode Fayemi, and former Edo governor, Adams Oshiomhole.

The document showed that the campaign council was divided into several strategic committees, including election planning, logistics, media and publicity, security, women mobilisation, youth mobilisation and grassroots engagement.

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Under the Election Planning and Management Committee, Hope Uzodimma was appointed chairman, while Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, and Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, were named co-chairmen. Former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, will serve as secretary of the committee.

The Finance and Resource Mobilisation Committee is chaired by Sanwo-Olu, with Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, and Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, serving as co-chairmen.

For grassroots mobilisation, Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, was named chairman of the Contact, Grassroots Engagement and Mobilisation Committee, alongside Akwa Ibom Governor, Umo Eno, and Edo Governor, Monday Okpebholo, as co-chairmen.

The APC also constituted a Media and Publicity Committee headed by Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, with Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, and Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, as co-chairmen. Former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, was named secretary of the committee.

Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, will chair the Security Committee, while Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, heads the Youth Mobilisation Committee. Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, was appointed chairman of the Special Interest and Persons With Disabilities Mobilisation Committee.

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The Women’s Mobilisation Committee will be chaired by former Osun deputy governor, Titilayo Laoye-Tomori, with Joke Orelope-Adefulire and Senator Biodun Olujimi serving as co-chairpersons.