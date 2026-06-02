Akpabio Promises Senate Intervention For Senators Who Lost Primaries

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The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday assured lawmakers who lost their return tickets during their parties’ primaries that the Senate leadership would intervene to address their concerns, even as he urged members to remain committed to their legislative duties.

Akpabio, who did not elaborate on the nature of the planned intervention, gave the assurance while welcoming senators back from the Sallah recess at the resumption of plenary in Abuja.

Addressing colleagues who emerged from recent primary elections with varying fortunes, the Senate President acknowledged that some lawmakers had secured their parties’ nominations while others had suffered setbacks.

“I congratulate political parties that recently concluded their primaries and internal democratic processes. I felicitate those who have secured the mandate of their parties to seek elective office,” he said.

According to him, while electoral contests inevitably produce winners and losers, democracy remains the ultimate beneficiary.

Sources at the plenary indicated that Akpabio specifically assured senators who failed to secure return tickets that the Senate leadership would look into their cases and provide necessary support.

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Akpabio, urged lawmakers not to allow political disappointments to distract them from their constitutional responsibilities.

He also used the occasion to condemn the recent abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State, describing it as an attack on the nation’s collective humanity.

“We mourn because if we cannot protect our children we imperil our future. We mourn because a nation that cannot guarantee the safety of its teachers weakens the very foundations upon which education rests,” he said.

The Senate observed a minute’s silence in honour of two teachers, Mr. Michael Oyedokun and Mr. Adesiyan Adegboye, as well as a pupil who reportedly died in connection with the incident.

Extending condolences to the bereaved families and the people of Oyo State, Akpabio called for national unity in confronting insecurity, warning politicians against exploiting tragedies for partisan advantage.

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“Those who kidnap our children, terrorise our communities, and murder innocent citizens do not distinguish between party, faith, or ethnicity. Their assault is directed against Nigeria itself. Therefore, our response must be equal to the challenge,” he said.

He urged lawmakers to continue supporting measures aimed at strengthening security, protecting schools and communities, and ensuring that perpetrators of violent crimes face justice.

Akpabio expressed confidence in the resilience of Nigerians and the country’s democratic institutions, calling on senators to conduct themselves with dignity and remain united in service to the nation.