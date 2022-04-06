Senate Passes Bill To Establish Federal University In Buhari’s Hometown 

The Senate has passed the bill for the establishment of the Federal University of Transportation in Daura, Katsina State.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND at plenary on Wednesday.

The Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Ahmad Babba Kaita (APC-Katsina), in his presentation, said the establishment of the university would allow Nigerians access to modern knowledge, emerging techniques and skills in the transport industry.

According to him, the institution will provide required knowledge to prospective students to enhance Nigeria’s transportation sector and make them drivers of the industry.

He said that the development of the transport sector by knowledge transfer and capacity building would in turn generate employment opportunities for Nigerians.

“The envisaged University of Transportation has immense benefits, especially in closing the huge gap in knowledge about transportation business and enhancing technical skills.

“It will also ensure technology transfer from the most developed nations, such as China, USA, South Korea, etc to benefit the Nigerian transportation industry,”Kaita said.

He said that the university is expected to provide the manpower need of the Nigerian transport systems and the Nigerian Railway, to make it the first in West Africa.

According to him, the school will have potentials of wooing Africans and foreign investors to the country and acquire advanced knowledge in research and exploration of scientific innovation in the transportation sector.

The sitting was presided over by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Daura, a town and Local Government Area, is the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari.