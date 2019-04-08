Senate Presidency: Osinbajo, Ndume Meet In Aso Rock

Advertisement

The Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday met behind closed doors with the Borno South senator, Ali Ndume, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The senator arrived at the villa at about 3:20 pm and went straight to the vice-president’s office for the meeting.

The agenda of the meeting was unknown to State House correspondents.

NAN, however, learnt that it was not unconnected with the forthcoming election of a new leadership for the ninth National Assembly (NASS).

The national leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had earlier enjoined all APC members-elect in the National Assembly to support the party’s choice candidates for the leadership positions.

The party has endorsed the candidature of Senator Ahmed Lawan for the seat of Senate President and Femi Gbajabiamila for the position of Speaker of the House Representatives.

But Mr Ndume has continued to insist to contest for the seat of senate president.

NAN