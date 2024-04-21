Seven Students Die While Excavating Clay, Gravels In Kebbi

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

No fewer than seven Almajiri students of Malam Dan-umma Quranic School were killed when a portion of Dukku Hill in the Badariya area in Birnin Kebbi collapsed on them.

Speaking to newsmen, the owner of the school, Malam Dan-umma stated that the children had gone to excavate clay and gravel from the hill when the collapse happened.

Advertisement

He added that seven pupils died on the spot while one has been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“What happened was that, I assigned them to go on top of the hill near the school to excavate clay and gravels to mend holes inside their rooms against upcoming flooding but before they could come back, I was told a heavy chunk of the laterite fell over them.

“I immediately rushed to the scene of the incident where I confirmed seven of them were dead and one other who survived was rushed to the hospital in Birnin Kebbi,” he said.

Dan-umma further revealed that the corpses of the students were taken to Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi before they were taken to their parents for burial.

Advertisement

Dan-umma who gave the names of the deceased as Muhammad Bawando, Musa Kambaza, Dan-Sayyada Kambaza, Abu Takai, Nasir Cheferu, Barmo Babanda, Kalije Bawanda, Yakubu and Aminu, prayed to God to grant them eternal rest.