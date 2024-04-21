‘Good Response’ – Ractions As Arsenal Return To Premier League Top Spot After Champions League Exit

661 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Arsenal recorded a 2-0 win over Wolves on Saturday night to overtake Manchester City on top of the Premier League log.

The Gunners put a difficult week behind them which saw them lost to Aston Villa and Bayern Munich with a routine win and a straightforward victory.

Leandro Trossard gave Arsenal the lead on the stroke of halftime after Wolves made life difficult for Arteta’s men in the opening period.

Martin Odegaard put the icing on the cake with the second goal to make it 2-0 in the 95th minute to seal the maximum points.

The victory helped Arsenal return to the top of the Premier League table due to Manchester City’s involvement in the FA Cup on Saturday. The Gunners are now one point clear of Guardiola’s men,who have a game in hand.

Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta is proud of his players following a gritty win to end a difficult week.

Arteta said: “It was a very good response, so proud of them. We reacted in the right way. We deserved to win the game and got another clean sheet again,” Arteta told the BBC.

“Obviously disappointed to lose against Bayern – small margins but we have five games to go and we are top again.”

He also hailed his team’s defensive solidity after another away clean sheet.

He said: “We’ve been really consistent defensively and that’s the platform needed to win games in this league. All we can do is win our games,”

Wolves coach, Gary O’Neil is proud of his side for pushing Arsenal all the way despite their injury crisis.

O’Neil said’: “It’s not often you are pleased and proud after a defeat but in our current situation to produce energy and fight like that was an incredible effort. The negative would be the second goal, the lads didn’t deserve to lose 2-0.

“It’s an incredibly young team and squad that gave one of the best teams in the country a run for their money.”

Arsenal have kept a clean sheet in six consecutive away league games for the first time in their history.

The Gunners will be back in Premier League action against Chelsea on Tuesday.