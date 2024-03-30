FG Taking 55% Of Nigeria’s Revenue Unfair – Kebbi Governor Idris

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Governor of Kebbi, Nasir Idris, has described the sharing formula of the Nation’s revenue for states as unfair as the federal government takes a 55 per cent share and called for a change in how the nation’s revenue is shared.

The governor who is not satisfied with the quota said that states should receive a greater share than the federal government.

Idris further called for a review of the distribution formula of federal allocations saying it would better address the democratic aspirations of the people.

He said that this should be carefully examined, especially in the area of having the police force under the administration of state governments nationwide.

He said this during an interview with journalists in Abuja on Friday, expressing concern that the revenue-sharing formula heavily favoured the federal government at the expense of the states.

“A situation where the federal government takes 55 per cent of the total share of the revenue is to say the least, unfair. We must look at the formula in order to meet our campaign promises to our citizens,” he said.

“When you look at it, the states and local governments are the closest to the people and most of the challenges faced directly by citizens are handled by the states and local governments.

“It is in the state that you find the farmers, the artisans, and the poorest of the poor and it is our responsibility as governors to make life meaningful and worth living for them.

“So, I believe that the federal government has fewer responsibilities in terms of direct interaction with Nigerians. Governors and local government chairmen deal directly with the people and that is a huge burden on them.

“Our revenues should be shared in such a way that state and local governments that often have direct interactions with the Nigerian people should collect a higher percentage to meet their yearnings and aspirations,” Idris said.