Sheikh Gumi Hosts Peter Obi, Says ‘Dont Let Obidient Movement Die After 2023

Nigeria Politics
By Martins Ayotunde

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Monday met controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Gumi, as part of consultations for his 2023 presidential bid.

Obi who was in Kaduna to attend the Arewa Joint Committee interactive session with presidential candidates visited Gumi accompanied by his vice presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

He said turning Nigeria around will require three core banks: Bank of Agriculture; Bank of Industry & Bank of Infrastructure which will make funds easily accessible to SME startups and individuals.

On his part, the Islamic cleric advised Obi to sustain the movement he started among young Nigerians beyond 2023.

“Beyond the 2023 elections, don’t let the Movement you have started to end,” Gumi said.

