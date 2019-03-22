‘Show Less On Instagram,’ Timaya Cautions People Living Fake Lives

Advertisement

Nigeria singer, Enitimi Alfred Odom popular known as Timaya has advised people living a fake life to show less on Instagram.

Timaya took to his Instagram handle on Friday, March 22, 2019, to post a video saying he is tired of seeing people portraying what they are not in real life.

According to him, people should start working hard to earn a living and show less on social media.

“Yo, listen these people the better you start working very hard and show less on Instagram the better for you a lot of people show of lies on the gram and don’t work hard to back it up to or to live that kind of life on Instagram.

“I just look plenty people and I am talking about my life right now because I’m balanced now I didn’t need to show nothing then because I was working hard and I still work hard so you want to just come live on Instagram show off things that are not yours or carry a girl’s bag that is not yours, you think that’s the life? Nobody cares you have to just work hard because financial freedom is the key, nonsense,” he said.

He added that he has worked hard for everything he has now, adding that his message is for those who haven’t really achieved a lot but show off what doesn’t even belong to them on social media.