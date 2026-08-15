Soldiers Trying To Prevent Me From Entering Osun – Davido

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, also known as Davido, has alleged that soldiers are trying to stop him from entering Osun State on Saturday, during its governorship election.

In a post on his verified X account early on Saturday, Davido wrote, “I’ve been reliably informed that soldiers are trying to prevent me from entering Osun tomorrow, this won’t happen, every citizen of Nigeria has the right to movement at any point of time.”

The statement comes hours after the Nigeria Police Force announced a restriction on movement across Osun State from 12:00 midnight on Friday, August 14, to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

The measure is part of security arrangements for the poll, which include deploying thousands of police personnel and other security agents.

The singer’s post quickly gained significant traction online, drawing mixed reactions.