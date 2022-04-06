Soludo Names Bianca Ojukwu Secretary Of Peace Commission

The governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo, Wednesday, named Bianca Ojukwu, the wife of Biafran warlord Dim Emeka Ojukwu, as the secretary of the state’s 15-member Truth, Justice and Peace Commission.

Also on the committee are star artistes, Charles Oputa, popularly called Charly Boy, and Onyeka Onwenu.

The mandate of the committee is to find lasting peace into insecurity ravaging the state, the governor said.

This is contained in a statement by the secretary to the state government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu.

The committee’s chairman is former executive secretary, National Human Rights Commission, Professor Chidi Odinkalu.

Other members, according to Chukwulobe, are Dr Joe Nwaorgu, Dr Udenta Udenta, Dr Uju Agommo, Rev Fr Monsignor Jerome Mmadueke, Reverend Canon Dr Okechukwu Obi-Okoye, Dr John Otu, Mr Ngozi Odumuko, Dr Joe Abah, Mr Chukuwma Okpalaezeukwu, Mr Sam Egwuatu and Prof Joseph Ikechebelu.

The committee has six months from the day of its inauguration to present its preliminary report, and two months from the receipt of feedback from the state government to present its final report.

Soludo told the committee to report directly to his office or whoever he appoints to address their matters.