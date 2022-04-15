Soludo’s Residence Was Not Attacked—Police

The Anambra State Police Command, Friday, denied any attack by unknown gunmen at Isuofia country home of Gov Charles Soludo.

The clarification was in response to an alleged killing of a police operative at a checkpoint close to Soludo’s home.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, told newsmen that, “Soludo’s house was not attacked. To set the records straight, a police observation point along Ekwulobia expressway came under attack late hours of yesterday 14/4/2022.

“The mobile personnel posted at the point gallantly repelled the attack, but unfortunately three of them sustained gunshot injuries during the gun battle with the hoodlums.

“Following the quick deployment of operatives in the area by the command, calm has since returned in the area.”

Attacks by unknown gunmen in the state have been more in Gov Soludo’s local government area since his assumption of office last month. He had suspended the sit-at-home orders on Mondays in the state.