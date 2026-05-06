Son Of Hamas Leader Killed In Israeli Strike On Gaza

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Azzam al-Hayya, son of senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, has been killed in an Israeli strike in the Daraj neighbourhood of Gaza City, according to Hamas-affiliated media.

The strike in eastern Gaza City is the latest in Israel’s ongoing campaign to dismantle the leadership and infrastructure of Hamas.

Khalil al-Hayya is a prominent figure within the Hamas political bureau, having served as a key deputy and major negotiator for the group, frequently representing Hamas in international ceasefire and hostage negotiations in Cairo and Doha.

The IDF has not yet released a formal statement confirming the specific operational details of the strike.

This is not the first time the al-Hayya family has been struck. Another son, Imam al-Hayya, was killed in September 2025 during an Israeli strike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar. In 2014, another bombardment killed his eldest son Osama, Osama’s wife, and three of their children.

Khalil al-Hayya currently serves as part of Hamas’s acting five-man leadership council following the killing of Yahya Sinwar by the IDF in October 2024. He has been the group’s chief negotiator in ceasefire talks with Israel.