ADC Will Field Electable Candidates, Says David Mark

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The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), David Mark, on Wednesday assured that the party would present candidates capable of winning elections in the 2027 elections.

Mark gave the assurance while addressing members of the Forum of ADC former federal lawmakers at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, noting that the party’s past challenges would ultimately strengthen its chances at the polls.

He urged party members to remain united and resist internal divisions, warning against factional tendencies allegedly being encouraged by political opponents.

“We must close our ranks and avoid issues of factionalisation. Our opponents are bringing renegades as one-man factions. We shall overcome all their shenanigans,” he said.

The former Senate President added that the party was already gaining traction among Nigerians and called for collective effort to consolidate its position.

“Nigerians are already with us and we all need to be on board. That is why I urge us all to work together and succeed together,” he said.

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Commenting on the defection of former Anambra State governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as well as former Kano State governor and 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, Mark acknowledged that their exit would have some impact on the party.

However, he maintained that the development would serve as a motivation for the ADC to intensify its efforts.

“No doubt, the exit of Obi and Kwankwaso has its impact, but that will spur us to work harder,” he said.