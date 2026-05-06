2027: APC Waives Screening Requirements For Tinubu Ahead Primaries

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The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially waived the screening requirements for President Bola Tinubu, effectively clearing him to participate in the party’s upcoming presidential primaries without undergoing the standard vetting process.

The decision was taken at the party’s 188th meeting held on Wednesday in Abuja, where the NWC said it acted within its constitutional authority to grant waivers in special circumstances in the interest of party unity and efficiency.

In a statement issued by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the committee confirmed that the President is “deemed duly screened” under the party’s constitution.

“The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, at its 188th meeting held today, May 6, 2026, resolved to waive, and has waived, screening requirements for His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and deemed him as duly screened in accordance with the Constitution of the Party for the purpose of participation in the upcoming primary elections,” the statement read.

The party explained that the decision was made pursuant to Article 13.4 (xiii) and (xiv) of the APC Constitution, which empowers the NWC to organise, supervise, and regulate primaries, as well as grant waivers where necessary.

According to the committee, the waiver reflects both the political reality of Tinubu’s position as incumbent President and the broad-based support he has received from key stakeholders within the ruling party.

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The statement noted that President Tinubu has continued to enjoy “overwhelming endorsement and vote of confidence” from major organs of the party, including the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), leadership of the National Assembly, and other strategic party structures.

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), one of the APC’s most influential blocs, was cited as having repeatedly affirmed its support for the President at various party engagements, including the APC National Summit held in 2025 and other statutory party gatherings.

The NWC further argued that subjecting the President to a fresh screening exercise would be unnecessary given his prior clearance during the 2022 presidential primaries and his current position as leader of the party.

“As the incumbent President and leader of our great Party, having been duly screened and cleared ahead of the 2022 presidential primaries, requiring his physical appearance before a screening committee at this time would be redundant and unnecessary,” the statement added.

The statement reaffirmed the NWC’s position that the decision was made strictly in accordance with the APC Constitution and in the overall best interest of the party.

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The APC, which remains Nigeria’s ruling party, is expected to formally commence its primary election preparations in the coming months.