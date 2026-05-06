Sultan Debunks Islamisation Narrative

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The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has dismissed renewed claims of an alleged “Islamisation” agenda in Nigeria, warning that such narratives are baseless and risk deepening divisions among citizens.

Speaking on Wednesday at the First Triennial Meeting of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council in Abuja, the Sultan said that there is no coordinated effort by Muslims to dominate or suppress Christians in the country.

He described the coexistence of Islam and Christianity in Nigeria as part of a divine design, urging adherents of both religions to embrace tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and mutual respect.

The sultan who also serves as Co-Chairman of NIREC and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, highlighted the importance of sustained dialogue in strengthening national unity.

He noted that his participation in NIREC engagements over the years reflects a long-standing commitment to interfaith harmony.

“We believe talking is better than fighting. Let us understand our differences rather than trying to erase them”

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Addressing concerns around religious teachings, he cautioned against the rising influence of unqualified clerics, noting that fluency in Arabic alone does not equate to sound Islamic scholarship.

He urged religious leaders to deepen their knowledge in order to guide followers responsibly and prevent the misuse of religion for personal or political interests.

On the issue of insecurity, the Sultan condemned attempts to associate criminality with religion, insisting that bandits and terrorists should not be profiled along religious lines. He reiterated that Islam does not support violence against innocent people.

“Anyone who kills an innocent person in the name of religion is going to hell,” he stated, adding that many victims of terrorism in northern Nigeria are Muslims.

Looking ahead to the 2027 general elections, he urged religious leaders to build trust with their followers, stressing that national progress depends on it.

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He also commended NIREC’s collaboration with international partners, including recent interfaith engagements involving the Church of England and global Islamic scholars aimed at addressing Nigeria’s challenges.

While acknowledging the Federal Government’s support, the Sultan reaffirmed NIREC’s commitment to promoting peace nationwide, emphasizing that its activities would continue regardless of funding constraints.

He added that the visible cooperation between Muslim and Christian leaders remains a powerful example of unity for communities across the country.