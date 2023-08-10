South-East Governors Gather In Enugu To Discuss Sit-At-Home

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Members of the Southeast Governors’ Forum currently gather in Enugu Government House to discuss, among others, the unending sit-at-home orders of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The governors of states of Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Imo and host Enugu are meeting for the first since the inauguration of new governors into office on May 29, 2023.

Aside sit-at-home, the governors are also expected to deliberate on the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB, who is being detained at the custody of the State Services in Abuja over alleged running a proscribed group, jumping bail and treason.

The outcome of the meeting will be issued through a communique.

Details later…