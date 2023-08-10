Tinubu’s Ministerial Appointments, ‘Unfair, Unjust’ – Ohanaeze

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Thursday, said it was dissatisfied with ‘the current appointment of ministers in Nigeria by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’

Our correspondent reports that Tinubu gave five ministerial slots to South-East, seven to South-South, ten to North-West, nine to South-West, eight to North-East and eight to North-Central.

Ohanaeze made its position known in a statement by its president general, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

Ohanaeze, in the state, described Tinubu’s five slots to South-East as ‘unfair and unjust’.

According to Iwuanyanwu, “The Ohanaeze Ndigbo believes in one united Nigeria and this can only be achieved in an atmosphere of fairness, justice, and equity. We therefore demand justice, fairness and equity for every ethnic group in Nigeria, including the Igbo.”

Ohanaeze reminded President Tinubu that, “States and geo-political zones were created by the military administrations. All honest Nigerians know that the Igbo did not play much part during this exercise. As a result, the South East was shortchanged with five states while other zones have minimum of six states.

“This situation has placed the South-East in a very difficult position, politically, economically, and socially. Our political power has been reduced as we have a few senators and also in the House of Representatives; governors, the House of Assembly, and local governments.

“In federal revenue allocation, the South-East is denied the revenue that comes on the basis of states. In federal board appointments and other resource distributions, we are strategically shortchanged.

“This situation was not caused by the current administration, but we appeal to Mr Tinubu to help us remedy the situation and restore justice, equity and fairness in Nigeria.”

The pan-Igbo group prayed God to give Nigerian leaders ‘the wisdom and knowledge to steer the ship of Nigerian nation to peace, happiness and prosperity for all Nigerians irrespective of ethnicity, creed, and political persuasion’.