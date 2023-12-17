Sports Minister Hails Athletes As Bayelsa Emerges Champions Of National Para Games

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria’s Minister of Sports, Senator John Enoh, has showered praises on the country’s para athletes for their impressive performance at the just-concluded National Para Games in Abuja.

The Special Athletes displayed high level skills, grit and dedication in the competition.

The Minister said, “The National Para Games have once again showcased the incredible abilities and unwavering spirit of our para athletes.

“The level of talent and determination displayed by these athletes is truly inspiring. They embody the essence of sportsmanship and perseverance.

“Through sports, we celebrate unity, resilience, and determination. The National Para Games have proven to be a platform that not only showcases exceptional talent but also fosters inclusivity and breaks barriers.”

From December 8th to 14th, the Moshood Abiola stadium played host to representatives from all 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The atmosphere was charged with excitement as athletes showcased their skills, determination, and unwavering spirit, captivating audiences and leaving spectators in awe.

Bayelsa State emerged as the champions of the Games, winning 30 gold, 24 silver and 20 bronze medals. Abia, Kano Lagos, and Oyo states completed the top five in that order.

Abia State finished second with 16 Gold, 8 silver and 11 bronze, Kano State came third with 15 Gold, 12 Silver and 17 bronze.

Lagos State ended the games in fourth place with 12 Gold, 11 Silver and 28 bronze medals.

Their athletes’ dedication and outstanding performances solidified their position at the pinnacle of para sports excellence.

The closing ceremony was a spectacle of pomp and pageantry, featuring captivating performances, cultural displays, and heartfelt tributes to the athletes who epitomized perseverance and triumph over adversity.