BREAKING: Excitement As NNPCL, NUPRC, PenCom, DSS, Shippers Council Win THE WHISTLER Award

In recognition of their contributions to public sector reform and service delivery in Nigeria, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL), the National Pension Commission (PenCom), the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council and the Department of State Service have been honoured by THE WHISTLER Newspapers at its annual award held on Saturday night in Abuja.

While the NNPCL clinched the Award for Transparency and Innovation, PenCom was recognized as the Most Improved Government Agency of the year, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council on the other hand won the award for maritime excellence.

In the individual award category, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) won the Most Improved Regulator Award while the Director-General, State Security Service (SSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi won an award for National Security Excellence.

The Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, who presented the awards to the agencies, urged them to be motivated to do more for the country.

The governor, who noted that the reward for hardwork is more work also lauded THE WHISTLER Newspaper for changing the negative narrative about governance in the media space.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari, who delivered a vote of thanks on behalf of the other awardees, said the award will spur them to re-dedicate themselves and deliver more value to Nigerians.

Earlier, former presidential spokesman, Dr Reuben Abati, who was the keynote speaker, harped on the need for the media to take its role as the 4th estate of the realm seriously.

NUPRC CEO, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe receives Most Improved Regulator Award from Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti

Nigerian Shippers’ Council CEO, Pius Ukeyima Akutah receives award for maritime excellence from Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti

DSS Spokesperson, Peter Afunaya, receives award for National Security Excellence from Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti