Niger Delta University Gets 2,300-Seater Ultra-Modern Library From NNPC Ltd, Partners

476 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

As part of its commitment to encourage learning and academic excellence, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) and its Joint Venture partners in OML 18 – the Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), Total Energies EP Nigeria Ltd, Nigerian Agip Exploration Ltd, and Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria (Deepwater) Ltd – have donated a 2,300-seater state-of-the-art digital library to the Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Amassoma, Bayelsa State.

The digital library, a two-storey complex equipped with cutting-edge Information Technology amenities including 100 computer systems, e-learning and research facilities, interactive smart boards, projectors, camcorders, e-books, e-journals, e-learning portal, and reading halls, was handed over to the school authority on Thursday in Bayelsa State.

Advertisement

Other facilities in the library include Wi-Fi Lounge, print and document hall, video and audio recordings, photography and online education centre, e-distant learning hall, Chief Librarian and departmental offices, IT rack room, newspaper archive, stack room for new arrivals, and conveniences.

The library complex is also equipped with a 500KVA power generator, a 500KVA transformer, a dedicated water borehole fitted with water purification facilities.

The e-library is designed to promote ICT education and provide a conducive learning environment for students and researchers in the school to keep them abreast of global IT practices and advancement.

Present at the commissioning and handover ceremony of the project were: Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Evwrudjakpor; Pro-Chancellor of the NDU, Matthew Seiyefa; Vice-Chancellor of NDU, Prof. Allen Agih; representative of Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Dr. Ama Ikuru; Deputy Manager, External Relations, NNPC Ltd, Edith Lawson; Managing Director of Shell Petroleum Development Company and Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria, Osagie Okunbor; and Managing Director of SNEPCo, Elohor Aiboni.