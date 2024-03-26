Stop Making Crimes Attractive In Movies-- EFCC Tells Censors Board

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has called on the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) to work against glamourisation of crime, internet fraud and mutilation of currencies in films and movies meant for the public.

The Chairman made the call when the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Board, Dr. Shuaibu Hussaini and his team visited him at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.

According to him, films, videos and movies are meant to promote good moral standards and encourage accountable conduct in the society, adding that NFVCB should step up its censorship roles in achieving this.

Olukoyede said: “We believe we have the right partner with you. Films and videos are meant to promote good moral standards. Your Board should continue to discourage glamourisation of crimes in the film industry,”

He charged the Board to team up with the Commission in fighting corrupt practices, maintaining that, “the work of fighting corruption is for all of us”

He particularly frowned at undue demonisation of the EFCC by skit makers through false characterisation of the works of the Commission.

He said: “There are several skits flying around with an untrue portrayal of the EFCC and its officers. The NFVCB should look into this and stop such unprofessional practices.”