Why I’m Pained By Loss Of 3 Medical Students Of Abia State Varsity– Governor Otti

Following the tragic deaths of three medical students from Abia State University (ABSU) in Uturu, Governor Alex Otti has expressed his deepest condolences and pledged support to the bereaved families.

The three students lost their lives in a road accident on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway last Thursday. They were reportedly returning home after attending the induction ceremony for their graduating seniors. Two other students who were traveling with them survived the accident.

Governor Otti, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko, said if the loss:

“I am indeed saddened by the death of these young prospective medical doctors, who, I’m told, were returning from the university’s graduation ceremony. We were all looking forward to them graduating from school and joining their professional colleagues to help us uplift the standard and quality of medical practice in the state.

“This is particularly painful to me because the graduation ceremony they attended was the first since accreditation for the training of doctors was restored to the College of Medicine Abia State University and the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Aba, by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, after over two years of suspension under the previous government in the state.

“I have already despatched two senior members of the Abia State Government to convey our commiserations and offer of support in this moment of grief to the parents and guardians of the five students involved in the accident, including the two, who survived.

“I would like to further use this medium to express my heart-felt condolences to the families, loved ones and colleagues of the deceased students, over this tragedy and painful loss. I also sympathise with the authorities of the Abia State University, Uturu, and pray that the Almighty God will comfort all and heal the pain of this sad incident,” the Governor stated.