Plateau Assembly Standoff: 16 Lawmakers-Elect Petition Tinubu, Ganduje

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

In a move to break the prolonged impasse over their non-inauguration, 16 lawmakers-elect from the Plateau State House of Assembly have petitioned President Bola Tinubu and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, seeking their intervention.

The lawmakers-elect, who visited Ganduje in Abuja on Tuesday, expressed frustration over the lack of resolution despite court judgments in their favour dating back to November 2023 and the issuance of Certificates of Return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in December 2023.

Advertisement

In a strongly-worded petition signed by all 16 members-elect, they recalled President Tinubu’s previous interventions in resolving similar crises in other states, arguing that they deserve equal attention and support to uphold the rule of law and constitutionality.

It reads, “We have observed with concern that when other Houses of Assembly in the country were enmeshed in a crisis of some sort, the President and other stakeholders came to their rescue.

“We recall the intervention of Mr. President in the Ondo, Rivers, and most recently the Edo States crisis which gave those states succour and direction. We deserve the same, if not more attention of Mr. President and other patriots in resolving the protracted and unabated refusal of the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly to inaugurate us. Doing so would guarantee constitutionality and ensure the rule of law prevails where no one is above the law.

“We have waited enough, giving everyone and every institution concerned the opportunity to do the needful. We will no longer continue to tolerate the wanton indiscretion of the enemies of our democracy who are parading themselves in sheep’s clothing whilst promoting the ‘rule of might’ through self-help in absolute derogation of the orders of the court.

Advertisement

“We have run out of patience and are set to defend the legal mandates given to us by our people through every legitimate means no matter whose ox is gored.”

The lawmakers-elect emphasized their legal mandate, referencing court judgments in their favor dating back to November 2023. Despite being issued Certificates of Return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in December 2023, they lamented the Assembly Speaker’s (Gabriel Dewan) refusal to inaugurate them, leaving the Assembly dormant for about five months.

“In November 2023, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja variously handed down judgments in favour of the 16 of us in the appeals emanating from judgments of the State and National Assembly Tribunal sitting in Jos, Plateau State. Shortly thereafter, we were presented our Certificates of Return by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC in Jos on the 23rd day of December, 2023.

“We call on the United Nations, The United States of America, The European Union, The United Kingdom, and all lovers of democracy all over the world to bring pressure to bear on all the institutions of governance and democracy to compel the insidious and recalcitrant Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly to promptly convene the Plateau State House of Assembly that has been on recess for about 5 months and inaugurate us the 16 legitimate members of the Plateau State House of Assembly without further delay to avert any breakdown of Law and order.

“May we also call on all our traditional rulers, the clergy, community leaders, leaders of thought, civil society organizations, pressure groups, community, and ethnic associations, true friends of democracy, NBA, lawyers, human rights activists, and all well-meaning Nigerians to urgently rise to the occasion by putting pressure on the insidious and recalcitrant Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly to promptly convene the Plateau State House of Assembly that has been on recess for about 5 months and inaugurate us the 16 legitimate members of the Plateau State House of Assembly without further delay to avert any breakdown of Law and order.

Advertisement

“We call on the Conference of Speakers of State Houses of Assembly and the Conference of Former Speakers of State Houses of Assembly to save the state from descending to the precipice and state of anarchy by bringing to bear your regime of influence and authority to compel a return to true democracy on the Plateau. The present status quo is odious, reprehensible, condemnable, and requires urgent intervention. The good people of Plateau State look up to you to rescue us from the current imbroglio,” the lawmakers-elect said

The lawmakers While drawing attention to the perceived hypocrisy of other ousted lawmakers who have found solace in campaigning against their inauguration, vowed to pursue their mandates relentlessly, even if it meant confronting opposition with their lives.

They denounced any inclination towards self-help, asserting their commitment to upholding democratic principles through legitimate means.

They further said, “find refuge and are frolicking in Jos campaigning against our inauguration when their replacements have since taken their seats in the National Assembly and working for their constituents”

“Why aren’t they challenging their replacements in court or even opposing their inauguration?”, The petitioners queried.

“Let it be known today that we are resolved and have concluded arrangements to pursue our mandates to the later, and confront these unpopular acts of subterfuge even if it means laying down our lives in order to live up to the promises we made to our constituencies during our campaigns. This is a notice to those who think they have a monopoly of nuisance and have taken to self-help. We hold the conviction that there is no place for self-help in our democracy and choosing that path is a call to anarchy and that we shall resist by every measure.

Advertisement

“We shall take this battle to the doorsteps of everyone concerned from the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, GCFR, to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, The President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, The Attorney-General of the Federation, The Inspector-General of Police, The Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, and more.

“We have also concluded arrangements with our consultants to engage all legitimate means of engaging these enemies of our democracy at all levels and institutions. No one can expropriate our God-given and constitutional mandates under whatever guise or pretense.

“There is no question that we are prepared to poke the bull in the eye to save our democracy and the time is now! This is consistent with our efforts to avert any potential breakdown of law and order which may be occasioned by the lingering frustration, hopelessness, helplessness, and strong agitation of our teeming supporters who have waited so long in vain for our inauguration as their representatives.”

Those who signed the petition were Hon. Sanda Yakubu Yakson, Hon. Naanlong Gapyil Daniel, Hon. Adamu Abdul Yanga, Hon. Daniel Nanbol Listick, Hon. Yusuf Dickson Chollom, Hon. Sunday Mark Nah, Hon. Eli Bako Ankala and Hon. Dalyop Isaac Gyang.

Others were Hon. Dachung Moses Dadon, Hon. Laven Denty Jacob, Hon. Wallangko Sylvester Ibrahim, Hon. Pwarpo Mathew Sylvanus, Hon. Bendel Nancwat Domfa, Hon. Nimchak Abel Nansak, Hon. Dagogot Karyit Owen and Hon. Maiyaki Theodore Bala.