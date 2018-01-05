Abuja-Kaduna Rail: Don’t Take Credit For Jonathan’s Achievement, Ben Bruce Cautions Buhari

‘Common Sense’ Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari against denying ex-President Goodluck Jonathan credit for the “train ride he enjoyed in Kaduna” on Thursday.

Ben Bruce asked President Buhari to put pride aside and say “thank you” to Jonathan, saying the Abuja-Kaduna rail project was entirely the former president’s achievement.

“I hope President Muhammadu Buhari remembers to say thank you to former President Goodluck Jonathan for the train ride he enjoyed in Kaduna,” the Senator tweet read.

“Some of us haven’t forgotten that that achievement was entirely the handiwork of the Jonathan government.

“Nigeria should give honour to whom honour is due,” said the PDP Senator