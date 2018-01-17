In what could be described as a bombshell, a member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Isa Misau, has accused the president of having not taken any decision to move the country forward.

Misau, a senator from Bauchi state, also alleged that the president was in the habit of appointing incompetent people into his cabinet.

The senator, who has been having a running battle with the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, noted that the latest appointment of the Director General of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, is one such appointment that reeks of incompetence, alleging that the new NIA DG failed two examinations, therefore not qualified for the position.

“Today, the DG NIA that was just appointed, is he qualified to be there? He’s not qualified. This is the person that failed two exams, we know. He failed two exams and just because he is close to people taking decisions, he was appointed.

“So many incompetent people are holding so many positions. Fifty per cent of the ministers are not performing. Since the president assumed office he has not taken any decision to move this country. Today we are seeing it and everybody is avoiding it, nobody wants to say anything.

“So many appointments in this government are not on merit. Some people have taken over the government as if they are even above the president. They take decisions anyhow. We say we are fighting corruption, Babachir that the vice-president’s committee indicted him. Today, they are pursuing other people, why can’t they take Babachir (Lawal, former SGF) to court and all of us are here keeping quiet. People who have not done anything are always in court. This is the man that squandered money meant for IDPs and he is still visiting villa every day.”

He further revealed that a serving minister plotted to remove the Senate President, Bukola Saraki during the holidays.

“When we were on holiday, so many people were going behind that they should try and remove the senate president. And it was a minister that was spearheading that thing. What is the reason, they said that the senate president would leave APC that they should create problems for him (Saraki). What kind of country is this? Everything is about religion, about tribe.”