Buhari To Address Nigerians Jan 1

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday, January 1, 2017, deliver a national broadcast to the nation, the Presidency says.

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Mr. Buhari will address Nigerians on the upcoming year, 2018.

The President is expected to be live on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast, slated for 7am tomorrow, Shehu added.

