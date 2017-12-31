Buhari To Address Nigerians Jan 1

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday, January 1, 2017, deliver a national broadcast to the nation, the Presidency says.

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Mr. Buhari will address Nigerians on the upcoming year, 2018.

The President is expected to be live on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast, slated for 7am tomorrow, Shehu added.

On the occasion of the 2018 New Year, President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast tomorrow, January 1, 2018 at 7am. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) December 31, 2017