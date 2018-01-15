Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Herdsmen: Buhari Meets Ortom, David Mark, Other Benue Leaders Behind Closed Doors

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Samuel Ortom at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, and some leaders from the state at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting according to the presidency, is part of efforts tp restore normalcy to the state which has witnessed killings recently.

It will be recalled that suspected Fulani herdsmen recently attacked two communities in Benue, killing over 73 people, including women and children

Others in the delegation are former governor of the state George Akume; the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse,; Senator Barnabas Gemade, former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Michael Aondoakaa; Senator Joseph Wayas; and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Terkimbir Kyamb among others.

Also in attendance are Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali; Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh; Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau and other government officials.

