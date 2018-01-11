Ortom Replies Lalong, I Won’t Repeal Anti-Grazing Law

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State says there is no going back on the state’s anti-grazing law.

Speaking on Thursday at a mass burial for 73 victims of the herdsmen crisis in Makurdi, the state capital, Ortom said his administration’s anti-grazing law is the best way to go and “in conformity with global best practices”.

The governor also rejected the suggestion for the state to create a cattle colony or grazing routes for herdsmen, saying it is not acceptable to the Benue people.

He said since the state did not have adequate land for farmers, there is no space to give herdsmen for grazing.

Ortom blamed the “silence” of the federal government for the killings, adding that if the government had acted on the reports he gave it concerning the threats by the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, the killings would have been averted.

He called on the government to arrest the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore for making incisive statements against the state.

Plateau State governor, Mr. Simon Lalong, had earlier on Thursday advised Ortom against implementing the anti-grazing law.

Speaking with State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, Lalong faulted the decision to implement the law without alternatives.

The Plateau governor argued that it is not only Fulani people who engage in cattle rearing, adding that there is relative peace in his state because the government was able to bring the herders and farmers together.

Throwing his weight behind the proposal for cattle colonies, Lalong said it would address the herdsmen crisis.