Plateau Gov Mutfwang Confirms Student Among Those Killed In Renewed Attack As University Shut down

The Plateau State Government has confirmed an attack on Chikam, a community close to the State University in Bokkos Local Government Area (LGA) of the state where three people including a student were reported killed.

The State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang in a statement on Friday, signed by its spokesperson, Gyang Bere condemned the renewed attacks in the institution and other communities

A 200-level Computer Science student of the institution residing in the Chikam was reportedly killed during the attack, prompting the students to begin a protest against the situation.

Although reports said, it took the intervention of security operatives to stop the protest, videos circulating on microblogging Application, X, showed a state of unrest in the school as sounds of a gunshot could be heard from a distant area.

Students could also be seen lying flat on the floor as the background voices spoke with trembling voices that the gunshots were from soldiers.

But the state governor in the statement called for calm, stating that security agencies were working to restore normalcy to the area.

The statement said, “Following the tragic attack on Chikam, a community neighbouring Plateau State University Bokkos, which resulted in the loss of a 200-level Computer Science student, Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has appealed for calm as security agencies are working to restore normalcy.

“While condemning the attack as barbaric, Governor Mutfwang reassured citizens, particularly students, of the government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding their lives and property.

“The Governor urged them to remain composed in the face of the tragedy, as the government is determined to apprehend and prosecute those responsible for the heinous acts.”

Consequently, the university’s Registrar, Yakubu Ayuba announced the shutdown of the institution in a statement, saying:

“Following the sad incident that occurred in Plateau State University Bokkos and the surrounding community on Friday 19 April 2024; and because of the psychological effects of the unfortunate incidents on the students and staff of the university, the management has taken the painful decision to close the university for ten days with effect from today, 19th April, 2024.”

Ayuba said the decision was to enable the security situation to improve and lessen the human risk to the university community.

“Accordingly, the ongoing first semester examinations are hereby suspended and to resume on Thursday 2nd May 2024,” adding that the management has made buses available to convey students who may be stranded from the university to Barkin Ladi at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 14 people, mostly women, were killed by armed men in Tilengpat village of Pushit District, Mangu LGA of the state.

At least 14 females and one male were said to have been brutally murdered during the attack on Thursday night, with houses and property destroyed in the community.

The Transition Committee chairman of Mangu, Marcus Artu, also confirmed the incident to the press, but could not ascertain the number of deaths.

But local hunters and members of the vigilante group said they were still combing the bushes to recover dead bodies.