Rep Berates Adesina, ‘Stop Blaming APC’s Failure On Jonathan’

Samson Okwu, a member of the house of representatives, has described presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina’s comment on Benue killings as a “statement of failure”.

Speaking in a Facebook video on Wednesday, Adesina said Fulani Herdsmen killings under President Muhammadu Buhari have not surpassed that of the Goodluck Jonathan regime.

The presidential spokesman claimed that more than 756 people were massacred by the herdsmen towards the end of Jonathan’s regime.

“In 2013, particularly, there were nine cases of herdsmen invading communities in Benue state alone and more than 190 people were killed.

“In 2014, there were about 16 of such tragic developments with more than 231 people killed. And then there was a change of government in May 2015.

“But between January and May 2015, there were six attacks which left about 335 people dead.

“Now, the question is, during that period, did we have a Fulani president?

“It is the duty of government to preserve the lives of the citizenry. It is the responsibility of government to maintain law and order and that this government is determined to do.

“Therefore, let nobody say that all this is happening because we have a Fulani president.

Reacting on Thursdasy, Okwu who represents Obi/ Oju federal constituency of Benue, said during Jonathan’s administration, the spate of killings in the country were not as bad as it is now.

He said Adesina should apologise to the Benue people and stop blaming the Jonathan administration for the failures of the present administration.

“I think it is a statement of failure, especially at this time that Nigerians voted for All Progressive Congress (APC) so that the insecurity would stop,” the Benue lawmaker, who is of the Peoples Democratic Party, said.

“During Jonathan’s administration these killings were not spread in the country as witnessed now, the insecurity was only in some parts of the north-east and north-central but now there’s Enugu Massacre, Edo massacre, Rivers massacre and then Benue.

“I think Mr. Femi should apologise to the people of Benue and Nigerians instead of blaming their failure on President Goodluck Jonathan.”