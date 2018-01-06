‘Respect Yourself And Retire’, Okogie Advises Buhari Against Second Term

Archbishop emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Olubunmi Okogie, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari against seeking re-election in 2019.

Speaking in an interview with New Telegragh, Okogie said President Buhari should respect himself and retire, as it is an insult to Nigerians for the president to be talking about 2019 election.

Despite not publicly declaring his intentions to seek a second-term in office, there are indications that the president intends to stay in office beyond 2019.

This Day reported earlier this week that Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, has been appointed as the director-general of Buhari campaign for 2019.

On Wednesday Adebayo Shittu, minister of communications, after meeting with the president said the campaign for the re-election of Buhari had commenced.

However, reacting on Friday, the archbishop said Mr Buhari should concentrate on finding solutions to the problems confronting Nigerians, instead of talking about his re-election.

“What has he done in the years he had been in the saddle? He has performed woefully; that’s the verdict of Nigerians,” Okogie said.

“Let the president respect himself and retire quietly. Coming out to talk of 2019 is insulting not only to those who voted him to power but to all Nigerians.

“There are so many problems confronting the people and he should be thinking of what to do about them. For second term, he must be a joker.

“That is all I can say for now because I don’t want to dignify them with a lengthy statement. It is not worth it.”