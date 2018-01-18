Super Eagles Static In Latest FIFA Ranking

The Super Eagles of Nigeria retained the 51st position in the world in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, released by the world football governing body on Thursday.

The coach Gernot Rohr side also retained ninth position in Africa.

Nigeria’s World Cup group opponents, Argentina were also static as they remained fourth in the world, while Croatia and Iceland moved up two places. Croatia stepped up to 15th and Iceland moved two places to 20th.

Africa’s other representative at World Cup, Tunisia moved up four places, now ranked 23rd, Egypt and Morocco moved up by one spot and are now ranked 30th and 39th, while Senegal dropped one place as they are now 24th.

The latest ranking meanings Tunisia are now Africa’s best, as they dethroned Senegal who have been on that spot since the African Nations Cup contest last year.

On the global scene, world champions Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Belgium all retained their positions as the top best teams in the world, according to the ranking.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 15 February 2018.

Top 10 teams in Africa

Tunisia

Senegal

Egypt

Morrocco

Congo DR

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Ghana

Nigeria

Algeria

Top 10 teams in World

Germany

Brazil

Portugal

Argentina

Belgium

Spain

Poland

Switzerland

France

Chile