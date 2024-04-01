Tinubu To Attend Faye’s Inauguration As Senegalese President

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu is set to attend the inauguration of Senegal’s president-elect, Mr Bassirou Faye as substantive president in Dakar on Tuesday at the invitation of the West African country.

His spokesman, Mr Ajuri Ngelale, stated on Monday in Abuja that the president would leave Abuja for Dakar on Tuesday.

Tinubu, Chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Governments, will join other regional leaders at the event.

He would be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar and other senior government officials.

The president is expected to return to Nigeria after the conclusion of the inauguration, Ngelale stated.

The Senegalese ruling party’s candidate, Amadou Ba, had conceded defeat to Bassirou Diomaye Faye in a statement last week Monday.

Ba prayed that “the energy and strength necessary to assume this high office at the head of our country” would not elude Faye.

Presidential elections commenced in the country on March 24, 2024, with Faye having a strong lead over other contenders.

The poll was earlier scheduled for February 25, but it was postponed indefinitely by the outgoing president, Macky Sall, on February 3.

Sall had alleged irregularities with the way political parties selected their candidates.

But his directive was set aside by the Senegalese Constitutional Court.

Faye, a 44-year-old activist, had promised citizens a lucrative oil and gas revolution if elected at the polls.